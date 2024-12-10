QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Multinationals vs black industry: Parks Tau must root out corruption in DTIC ranks
Shady dealings that seek to circumvent BEE regulations are hindering black industrialisation
10 December 2024 - 04:30
One of the most painful phenomena in South Africa’s BEE landscape is the extent to which multinational companies bribe their way into compliance. Instead of sincerely participating in genuine transformation, companies spend a lot of resources on faking compliance...
