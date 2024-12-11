WILLIAM GUMEDE | Was COP29 a success or failure? For starters, things got heated
Talks were on the brink of collapse as developing countries balked at the deal on offer
11 December 2024 - 04:30
COP29 came to a fragile agreement in which rich countries pledged $300bn a year for climate finance, but the funding promises from rich countries are too little and the deal ultimately may be short-lived as Donald Trump may upend it once he assumes the presidency. ..
