EDITORIAL | Live long enough to be broke (or not) in Janu-worry
Don't speed on the roads, don't drink and drive and don't behave in an irresponsible or reckless manner — take every precaution you can to stay safe
12 December 2024 - 04:30
By now most of us are consumed with holiday plans: what food we'll be making for the big family get-together, what new clothes we're splashing out on for that hot party, the route we've mapped out for the road trip, what gifts we're buying for our favourite people, what beach we're going to spend the most time on...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.