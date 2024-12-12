JONATHAN JANSEN | Pull SA out of global subject assessments as ‘you can’t fatten a pig by weighing it’
These expensive tests do nothing more than remind us of our dismal education system
12 December 2024 - 04:30
The late Dr Peliwe Lolwana, a superb education thinker, loved repeating this saying from measurement circles: “You cannot fatten a pig by weighing it.” My goodness, we have weighed our maths and science learners over and over again in both national and international assessments and for 30 years we get the same result — we are bottom of the world in both these gateway subjects...
