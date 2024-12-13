QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | PIC at the centre of new wave of economic growth
With South Africa's presidency of the G20 under way, this sits at the centre of our global opportunity, and we have to rise to the occasion
13 December 2024 - 04:30
Managing other people’s assets, especially money, in a globally competitive asset management environment is as fascinating as it is nerve-racking for the economic sector of the country. For bodies like the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) this is even more so, as 2024 added extra verve to the investment management industry in South Africa...
