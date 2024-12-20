ALAN WINDE | Democracies around the world are struggling
It's more about what happens between elections and how governments deliver
20 December 2024 - 06:15
In 2024, South Africans joined more than 70 countries, more than 2-billion people, and half of the world’s voting population to make their mark at the ballot box. The overwhelming trend has been of incumbent governments removed by discontented populations that are filled with anxiety about recent and current economic and societal upheaval...
