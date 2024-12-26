JONATHAN JANSEN | Science and faith work better when they are not in conflict
The two need not be in conflict as in those century-old debates on evolution
26 December 2024 - 05:00
It’s hard to believe these days. The pandemic made it worse. Otherwise normal, educated people would turn nasty on science by finding their “truth” in tons of random information on the internet. If scientific truth is verified belief, that standard is certainly up for grabs in a post-pandemic world. Public scepticism about science has not left the world of faith untouched...
