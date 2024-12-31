WILLIAM GUMEDE | Political parties should be externally audited
The public funds they receive must be managed transparently, responsibly and accountably, and their constitutions align with the national constitution
31 December 2024 - 06:12
Political parties in a constitutional democracy receiving public funding after being elected to office at national, provincial and municipal levels must be deemed “public” institutions, which must follow the rules of the constitution, run their internal organisations according to democratic principles and manage their publicly-given finances prudently, according to public finance laws...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.