KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI | Selective activism exposes hypocrisy entrenched in SA’s foreign policy

Its silence on the Syrian crisis is revealing

02 January 2025 - 06:27 By Kenneth Mokgatlhe wa Kgwadi

The recent political upheaval in Syria, culminating in the removal of long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad on December 8 2024, has been met with deafening silence from the South African government and others who are often quick to criticise Israel...

