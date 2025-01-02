KENNETH MOKGATLHE WA KGWADI | Selective activism exposes hypocrisy entrenched in SA’s foreign policy
Its silence on the Syrian crisis is revealing
02 January 2025 - 06:27
The recent political upheaval in Syria, culminating in the removal of long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad on December 8 2024, has been met with deafening silence from the South African government and others who are often quick to criticise Israel...
