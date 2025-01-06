KAMOHELO CHAUKE | Gift of the Givers: Gifting terror in the Middle East?
South Africa, a country with a history of supporting peace and justice, must consider the implications of hosting an organisation that may be indirectly or directly funding terrorism, Chauke writes
06 January 2025 - 06:10
Recent revelations have raised serious concerns about the activities of Gift of the Givers, South Africa’s internationally-recognised humanitarian organisation. It is alleged that Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, its founder, has been linked to a network of terror groups stretching from Iran to Gaza, including Hamas. Reports suggest that Gift of the Givers has been used as a conduit for funnelling money and resources to Hamas, a designated terrorist organisation, further worsening the crisis in the Middle East...
