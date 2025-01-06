KGAUGELO MASWENENG | To the Grootmans, Makarapas and the big spenders, thanks for a joyful December
This too is our culture. Though rooted in colonial influence, we embrace it
06 January 2025 - 06:05
The notion that “black people don’t go on holiday, they go home” has always served both as a funny jab and a reminder of not just the deep meaning the December holidays have come to carry for our homes, but also undertones of a lack of access...
