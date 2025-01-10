QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | EFF, MKP and SACP show all the signs of a Left in disarray
Quite frankly, there seems to be no principle involved as senior members of the SACP are beneficiaries of the very GNU they despise.
10 January 2025 - 06:13
This past week, three Left-leaning political parties offered starkly different visions of South Africa’s future...
