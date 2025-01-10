Opinion & Analysis

TENDAI MBANJE | Return of exiled Mondlane a turning point for troubled Mozambique

10 January 2025 - 06:02 By TENDAI MBANJE

Venancio Mondlane has returned from exile with the hope of engaging in negotiations with Frelimo,  Mozambique’s ruling party. His return, seen as timely, signals a pivotal moment in Mozambique's political landscape...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returns to Mozambique Africa
  2. Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election Africa
  3. SA, Mozambique agree to work together to ease disruption to trade South Africa

Most read

  1. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | EFF, MKP and SACP show all the signs of a Left in ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | 'We're not a rich party': that's rich coming from you Mbaks Opinion & Analysis
  3. TENDAI MBANJE | Return of exiled Mondlane a turning point for troubled ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mandela family feuds make a mockery of the late statesman’s wishes Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Is Jacob Zuma the underestimated factor in the ANC's decline? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills