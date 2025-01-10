TOM EATON | 'We're not a rich party': that's rich coming from you Mbaks
10 January 2025 - 06:09
We’re all still easing into 2025 so it was kind of Paul Mashatile to orchestrate such an accessible, on-the-nose metaphor for the ANC’s decline as he did this week, inviting himself into a Khayelitsha woman’s home to use her as a prop before his enormous entourage allegedly blocked the woman’s son from entering his own home and the whole shameful lot of them were thrown out o,n to the street by the furious resident...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.