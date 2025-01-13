JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is like a spurned lover who just won’t get the message that it’s over
If there is anything that the ANC must do this year, it is to swat the mosquito and put its ants away in a container
13 January 2025 - 04:30
For the ANC, 2025 is the year of the mosquito and the ant. These are tiny animals, but they can cause massive irritation and damage or bring about death itself...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.