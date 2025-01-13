PALI LEHOHLA | Steel your nerves: ignore long-term scenarios at your peril, SA
What are the lessons for South Africa in the light of ArcelorMittal shutting down its operations?
13 January 2025 - 04:30
Understanding why scenarios matter for nations is a fundamental necessity. South Africans have ignored them to our peril! Scenarios provide crucial railguards in systems thinking and design. They are non-threatening mental acrobatics that approximate different futures and benefit from walking the distance into that future and dreaming of all options and possibilities. They are fundamental to a national development plan...
