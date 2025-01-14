TENDAI MBANJE AND LUDO SEKGA | As Botswana grapples with GBV, will Duma Boko make a difference?
Despite being traditionally known as a beacon of hope in the region, Botswana has not been immune to the global scourge of GBV
14 January 2025 - 04:30
Botswana, often lauded for its stability and peace in the heart of Southern Africa, faces a troubling challenge of gender-based violence (GBV). The nation’s police service reported alarming statistics of 60 rape cases, 19 murders and 13 defilements in the festive period between December 19 and January 2. ..
