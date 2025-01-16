JONATHAN JANSEN | Now this is how you turn a school around
Principal whose school doubled its pass rate from 35.9% is one of the best leaders I’ve encountered in South African education for a simple reason
16 January 2025 - 04:30
How does a school that achieved the lowest NSC (national senior certificate) results in 2023 turn around its fortunes nine months later by almost doubling its percentage pass rate? For most of last year I had a ringside seat to this remarkable experiment in courage and I am delighted to share what this school did — and what every other struggling school in the country can do — to improve overall its academic reputation and scholastic performance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.