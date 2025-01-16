PETER SETOU | Highlights of the land reform programme in 2024 and the road ahead
Obstacles to land reform are not legislative but are structural and largely stem from operational deficiencies, a factor fortunately apparent to the minister of land reform
16 January 2025 - 04:30
The year 2024 was a watershed for land reform in South Africa. While there were no seismic developments that marked a momentous change in the trajectory of land reform, there were nonetheless steady and encouraging signs that tentative progress is being made to address the land question...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.