QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The stink in public works smacks of Nkandla
The DA has repeatedly assured us that under their governance ANC-like nefarious conduct would not occur — but a recent report suggests otherwise
21 January 2025 - 04:30
I knew it was only a matter of time before the true colours of the DA ministers would show. I just didn’t expect it to happen so early in the new year. While many celebrated the establishment of the GNU as the supposed end of corruption, it seems, quite frankly, that it has merely ushered in a new era of sophisticated thievery and the continuation of state capture...
