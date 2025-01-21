TOM EATON | Now is the time for the rich to get much richer
Trump didn’t try to hide or deny his pathological lying. He simply showed the US who he was — and millions of Americans said they wanted a piece
21 January 2025 - 04:30
For many people in the United States and around the world, Monday marked the start of the greatest era since the earth was created 6,000 years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.