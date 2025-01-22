LUCKY MATHEBULA | The surfacing succession battle might signal the ANC’s end
This state of affairs is holding back the ANC’s recovery from May 2024 and renewal
22 January 2025 - 04:30
The intense January NEC discussions about the election performance and related matters in KZN and Gauteng unofficially mark the beginning of the ANC succession battle journey towards December 2027...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.