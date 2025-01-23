Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear disappointed matrics of 2024, it’s not the end of the world

If you failed or passed poorly, here’s how you can recover (and possibly outrun the A-plus pupils)

23 January 2025 - 04:30

If you failed the grade 12 final exam, your statement of results will say “the candidate does not quality for the National Senior Certificate (NSC)”. This is deceptive. You failed. It is a reality you share with thousands of others — and it is not a shame. You can do something about it...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Now this is how you turn a school around Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Seven ways to stop the rot in our basic education system Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Institutional egos clashing over matric results drives me ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Science and faith work better when they are not in conflict Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Pull SA out of global subject assessments as ‘you can’t ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The stink in public works smacks of Nkandla Opinion & Analysis
  2. MICHAEL WALSH | Winter is coming: South African elites may face sanctions in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | There’s no going back to the old-school tickey box Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A third of schoolchildren don’t finish school: act now or lose the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear disappointed matrics of 2024, it’s not the end of the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Babygirl, Nicole Kidman, Taboo Topics, Bravery, Social Media bullies, Finding ...
EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156