TOM EATON | Ramaphosa knows the art of the deal: lie a little
It seems some world leaders, one being our own complimentary president, have learnt some new tricks in this round of Trump’s presidency
24 January 2025 - 04:30
US President Donald Trump has said he wants to usher in a new “golden age”, but as President Cyril Ramaphosa cunningly reminded us from Davos (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/politics/2025-01-21-global-finance-institutions-need-reform-ramaphosa-tells-davos-forum/), the new administration is less golden age than Bronze Age...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.