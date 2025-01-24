Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Ramaphosa knows the art of the deal: lie a little

It seems some world leaders, one being our own complimentary president, have learnt some new tricks in this round of Trump’s presidency

24 January 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

US President Donald Trump has said he wants to usher in a new “golden age”, but as President Cyril Ramaphosa cunningly reminded us from Davos (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/politics/2025-01-21-global-finance-institutions-need-reform-ramaphosa-tells-davos-forum/), the new administration is less golden age than Bronze Age...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Now is the time for the rich to get much richer Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Another Marikana? You’d have to smoke the sympathy out of South ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Musk and Zuckerberg stoke the flames while Rome 2.0 burns Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | 'We're not a rich party': that's rich coming from you Mbaks Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Did you get the memo? 2025 is already flexing its muscles Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Here's how the Simelane saga might play out Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear disappointed matrics of 2024, it’s not the end of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa knows the art of the deal: lie a little Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | SA must tread carefully when navigating the Trump era Opinion & Analysis
  4. TINASHE SITHOLE | Africa without borders could help continent prosper — what’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is like a spurned lover who just won’t get the message ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Self-flying cargo drone to deliver aid to remote African areas | REUTERS