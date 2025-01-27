Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Evaluate peace-keeping mission in honour of fallen soliders

Stronger African-led initiatives are needed, as the root causes of the crisis cannot be resolved mainly by military interventions

27 January 2025 - 04:30

The deaths of nine South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the second-deadliest combat after the 2013 Battle of Bangui (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2013-03-27-betrayed/) in the Central African Republic, where the country lost 15 soldiers. These are the biggest losses during a peacekeeping mission since our democracy...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | SA must tread carefully when navigating the Trump era Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | A third of schoolchildren don’t finish school: act now or lose the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | There’s no going back to the old-school tickey box Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Unstable Zulu monarchy risks being irrelevant in a democracy Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Upholding integrity in the judiciary is crucial Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Tackle the kingpins and the systemic roots of illegal mining head-on Opinion & Analysis
  7. EDITORIAL | The matric heroes of 2024 inspire us, but their journey is not over ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear disappointed matrics of 2024, it’s not the end of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC politicians who ‘smoke people out’ don’t value lives of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Evaluate peace-keeping mission in honour of fallen soliders Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | SRD grant judgment a triumph of policy over irrationality of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. RETRACTION AND APOLOGY: ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The stink in public works smacks ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...