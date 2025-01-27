PALI LEHOHLA | SRD grant judgment a triumph of policy over irrationality of finance
The court rightly ordered the state to increase the grant to align with inflation and the cost of living — and to stop snooping on the poor
27 January 2025 - 04:30
In 2023 on a trip from Bloemfontein to Bram Fischer Airport, I had a ride with an Uber driver who had been on the social relief of distress (SRD) fund. He intimated to me how the flow of funds of those on the system is tracked. It is distressful that the government suspends and stops the SRD arbitrarily. The banking system is supposed to report such transactions and the hawk-eyed government systems arrest it...
