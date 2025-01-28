Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Fires don’t negotiate, why should responders not be equipped?

The emergency services need to be urgently prioritised

28 January 2025 - 04:30 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

We saw the devastating impact of fire when 76 people died in the Usindiso Building, we lost three firefighters during the Bank of Lisbon fire, and we've witnessed the many smaller fires around Gauteng over the years, something that should have already served as a warning that emergency services need to be strengthened in the province...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | ANC’s delusions of grandeur, MKP’s cult of victimhood, DA’s ‘last’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. RETRACTION AND APOLOGY: ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The stink in public works smacks ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. OPINION | How callous! The death of Chris Hani is no joke Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Fires don’t negotiate, why should responders not be equipped? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Cease fire and bring them home now: a step towards peace in the Middle East Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS