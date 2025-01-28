EDITORIAL | Fires don’t negotiate, why should responders not be equipped?
The emergency services need to be urgently prioritised
28 January 2025 - 04:30
We saw the devastating impact of fire when 76 people died in the Usindiso Building, we lost three firefighters during the Bank of Lisbon fire, and we've witnessed the many smaller fires around Gauteng over the years, something that should have already served as a warning that emergency services need to be strengthened in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.