TOM EATON | ANC’s delusions of grandeur, MKP’s cult of victimhood, DA’s ‘last’ straw
If the DA pulls out of the GNU, the no-longer-majority party is likely to face settling for the MKP, a scenario neither party would be all that thrilled about
28 January 2025 - 04:30
It’s intoxicating to be a world leader right now, what with huffing those Divine Right of Kings fumes pouring out of Washington DC; but here at home the new global trend of rounding up consultation, consensus and compromise and putting them on a midnight deportation flight to nowhere is causing some flutters...
