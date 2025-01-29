Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | What do you mean you would kill Chris Hani again?

Janusz Walus’s remorseless remark raises questions about the impact of the TRC

29 January 2025 - 04:30

When a divisive figure, a man who was instrumental in a seismic event in the history of the people’s liberation when he killed one of their most prominent leaders, goes on television and says he would do it again, it calls for pushback...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | ANC’s delusions of grandeur, MKP’s cult of victimhood, DA’s ‘last’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. RETRACTION AND APOLOGY: ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The stink in public works smacks ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. OPINION | How callous! The death of Chris Hani is no joke Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Fires don’t negotiate, why should responders not be equipped? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Cease fire and bring them home now: a step towards peace in the Middle East Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The Cape Town Met 2025: Glamour, stars, and couture unleashed
DeepSeek's AI should be 'wakeup call' for US tech, Trump says | REUTERS