LUCKY MATHEBULA | The age of post-liberation rhetoric politics is here
This may be discomforting and disorientating to some, but for clever politicians, it’s a chance to forge strategic alliances with thoughts that advance society
29 January 2025 - 04:30
South Africa is entering an age of post-liberation rhetoric and politics, a bewildering new phase that necessitates adaptive leadership. A political party's unique value proposition will determine the patterns of voter-attraction strategies, ushering in a future of hope and inspiration. The age of post-liberation rhetoric politics is a phase in which political discourse and strategies shift from the liberation narrative to contemporary issues...
