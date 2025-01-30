Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | What Motshekga should — and shouldn’t — take the blame for

Whether South Africa should withdraw its troops from the DRC is not the minister’s call to make

30 January 2025 - 04:30 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Angie Motshekga has been in the hot seat at the defence ministry for all of seven months. She arrived there as a chess piece in President Cyril Ramaphosa's first cabinet reshuffle after last year's national election...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | ANC’s delusions of grandeur, MKP’s cult of victimhood, DA’s ‘last’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. RETRACTION AND APOLOGY: ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The stink in public works smacks ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. OPINION | How callous! The death of Chris Hani is no joke Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Fires don’t negotiate, why should responders not be equipped? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Cease fire and bring them home now: a step towards peace in the Middle East Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M3 rebel attack in Goma story
Musa Khawula abandons bail