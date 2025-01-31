Opinion & Analysis

LISTEN | Weaponising aid: the cruel ways of #Trump2025

Waivers have been announced for projects handing out lifesaving medicines, but everyone’s confused as to whether their projects qualify

31 January 2025 - 04:30 By Mia Malan, Danny Booysen and Yolanda Mdzeke
Contractors and partners who work with USAID on Tuesday began receiving memos to stop work immediately, according to sources, part of a wider freeze on US aid and funding put in place since Donald Trump took office on January 20, while programmes are reviewed. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Several HIV treatment clinics in Cape Town, Johannesburg and the Eastern Cape, funded by the US government, temporarily closed down this week after receiving stop-work orders from the new Trump administration.

Waivers have since been announced for projects handing out lifesaving medicines, but the waivers don’t contain lists of drugs that qualify, so everyone is confused as to whether their projects qualify.  

New York-based advocacy organisation Avac’s Mitchell Warren tells Mia Malan waivers won’t fix the trust that’s been broken down. 

Projects, even if they qualified for waivers, will now be reassessed to see if they align with the Trump administration’s ideologies, which include condemning abortions and discriminating against transgender people. 

Mia Malan is the founder and editor-in-chief of Bhekisisa. She has worked in newsrooms in Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington, DC, winning more than 30 awards for her radio, print and television work.

Danny Booysen is a freelance audio technical producer and has more than 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry.

• Yolanda Mdzeke is a multimedia reporter at Bhekisisa.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

