PALI LEHOHLA | Income and Expenditure Survey reveals intolerable persistence of racial inequalities
Concentrations of purchase points are in the hands of whites substantively and the two-thirds expenditure driven by blacks is spent in these white enclaves
03 February 2025 - 04:30
Over the past 30 years or so Statistics South Africa has undertaken a series of Income and Expenditure Surveys in the post-apartheid period. The vintages were undertaken in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2011 and 2022. In 2015/16, yet another Income and Expenditure Survey was to be undertaken, but the Treasury would not allocate funding for it. The survey provides, besides a profile of expenditure and incomes of South Africans for the purpose of constructing a consumer price index (CPI), invaluable information on demand for goods and services based on the incomes of citizens and what they spend their money on...
