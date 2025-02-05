LUCKY MATHEBULA | Contemplating the GNU Sona: a pivotal moment for South Africa
The 2025 Sona is expected to be instructive to economic recovery and resuscitation of SA’s industrial prowess as a deserving member of the Brics and G20 community of nations
05 February 2025 - 04:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, his first as leader of a Government of National Unity (GNU)-governed South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.