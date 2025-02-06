JONATHAN JANSEN | Not enough space in universities, but there’s room for creative solutions
There is no silver bullet for this quagmire, but here are five ways we can make it manageable
06 February 2025 - 04:30
The figures are staggering. The University of Johannesburg received 358,992 undergraduate applications but only has place for 10,500. Stellenbosch University can take 6,005 first-year students from 90,027 applicants. The University of Cape Town attracted 92,841 applications for entry to undergraduate studies but can only accommodate 4,500...
