KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Modern-day Pinocchio story: Trump turning lies into lessons
Narrative control and public priming through dissemination of known inaccurate information seems to be the name of the game, but to what end?
06 February 2025 - 13:49
What is real and what is not? It’s almost as if we are living in the twilight zone with all the disinformation and misinformation flooding our social media timelines. This inaccurate information is then gobbled up wholesale by international communities, governments and interest groups without an interrogation of facts and then regurgitated as the gospel truth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.