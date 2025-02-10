EDITORIAL | PSL needs to tap into lessons gained from hosting a brilliant 2010 World Cup
Pitch conditions at recent sold-out PSL matches at FNB Stadium and Loftus coupled with poor access management displayed at the recent sold-out Soweto derby are cause for concern
10 February 2025 - 04:30
Just under 15 years ago, the eyes of football loving fans globally were on South Africa as the African continent hosted its first Fifa World Cup — a largely flawless spectacle, on and off the field...
