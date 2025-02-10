JOHN NTSHAUPE MOLEPO | Government over-reliance on the private sector is a dangerous trend
While private sector involvement in specific projects can be beneficial, it should never come at the expense of the state’s responsibility to provide for its citizens and protect their fundamental rights
10 February 2025 - 04:30
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the annual state of the nation address (Sona). The Sona is a critical tool through which the president informs the nation about the current economic, political and social conditions. It also serves as an opportunity to highlight the government's accomplishments and outline its plans for the future. This year, however, what particularly stood out for me was the president’s emphasis on the growing involvement of the private sector in public governance which is rooted in neoliberalism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.