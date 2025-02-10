PALI LEHOHLA | At all costs, save statistics from the tyranny of tech and politics

Post-truth politics in the US spells disaster for the statistics in the country, as concerned experts have noted

Stalin commissioned the execution of his chief statistician after the bean counter returned a population that was smaller than what Stalin anticipated. Stalin's policies had caused famine and peasants had died, but he had also killed a number with his hand. About that, he said: “One death is a tragedy, a million is a statistic.” This was the tyranny of politics. A new tyranny is on the horizon. It is the tyranny of technology and money which I wrote about in 2017 at the United Nations Statistical Commission . This is now in full flight in the US — the paragon of democracy...