EDITORIAL | Break the silence and the stigma: address youth suicide crisis
Shocking data shows that 7,426 children were treated for suicide attempts between April and December last year
11 February 2025 - 04:30
In a nation known for its strength, the recent statistics on youth suicide attempts pose a daunting challenge: nearly 7,500 children under 18 attempted to take their own lives in just nine months last year...
