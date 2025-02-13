JONATHAN JANSEN | We’ll not be bullied, right? Then here’s how to stand up to the vileness of Trump
The US president knew exactly which buttons to push to shake the frail threads that unite us
13 February 2025 - 04:51
How does a vile persona on the other side of the world so easily rattle the fragile unity of the South African polity? The man in question is of course a convicted felon in his own country, a rapist and an unrepentant racist. He is also the US president...
