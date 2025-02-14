TOM EATON | Can Daddy rein in Dudu? Did Manyi sabotage Hlophe? Find out on next episode of MK Tales
Reducing the crisis within MKP to a clash between original members and EFF newcomers seems to overlook a more fundamental problem with the party
14 February 2025 - 04:30
Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto we Sizwe Party is in uproar once again as Mzwanele Manyi is accused of sabotaging John Hlophe and Ridge denies that he is the father of Taylor’s baby even though Brooke saw them together at the lake when they’d told Eric they were at Fashion Week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.