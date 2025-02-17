JUSTICE MALALA | There are lessons for our leaders from Trump's first days in office
In his first month in office, Trump has showed us that our leaders are lazy, unmotivated, have no plans or priorities and are unable to implement anything with speed, writes Justice Malala

Let's call a spade a spade. If you put our massive national cabinet (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/NHMWCpgoEvhl0j0RiPfDTGZ3cs?domain=voanews.com) in a brewery and told them to organise a party, they would fail. Spectacularly. ..
