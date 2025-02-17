NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH | Enough with the tantrums — Trump is not attacking South African sovereignty
The irony is it’s the ANC and Ramaphosa’s policies that go against our national interests, our sovereignty and our constitutional democracy
17 February 2025 - 04:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa, government officials and other misguided pundits are wrong. US President Donald Trump’s executive order against South Africa doesn’t violate our sovereignty. It is disappointing that so many people who should know better have exposed such heinous ignorance...
