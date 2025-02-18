Opinion & Analysis

NANA K POKU | Trump, South Africa and the ICC: why we must resist the return of imperialism

Beneath this tumult, a still larger struggle is unfolding

18 February 2025 - 04:30 By Nana K Poku

It is difficult to determine the precise motives for the torrent of executive orders pouring out of the US administration of Donald Trump, but many of its public pronouncements appear to freely mix personal grievances, uninformed or mendacious assessments, capriciousness and hardened ideology. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH | Enough with the tantrums — Trump is not attacking South ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | There are lessons for our leaders from Trump's first days in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The Khoisan will be back at the Union Buildings sooner than you ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Save our doctors, allocate budgets, save our future Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Beware the Trump trap: South Africa must reject prejudice Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sanele Sogcwayi warming up..
This Syrian man stopped an attacker in Austria with his car | REUTERS