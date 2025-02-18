TOM EATON | Afrikaner dilemma: how much oxygen can you give a small group in the age of the big grab?
What was in the minds of those who held up banners reading ‘Make South Africa Great Again’? asks Tom Eaton
18 February 2025 - 04:30
As I watched a large group of self-proclaimed Afrikaners gather outside the US embassy in Pretoria to thank Donald Trump for using them as pawns in the geopolitics of white grievance, I knew that I would have to tread very carefully when it came time to write about them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.