JONATHAN JANSEN | Trust an authoritarian like Trump to undercut what makes our universities great
But how did medical research in South Africa come to be so dependent on foreign aid in the first place?
20 February 2025 - 04:30
Why do authoritarian leaders set their sights on universities? For a very simple reason. It is a place where people think, or are supposed to think, for themselves. You can’t have that in a dictatorship where thinking is done for you and dissent has consequences from exile to imprisonment or death. But there are other ways to bring about the demise of universities and that is to cut them off financially at the knees...
