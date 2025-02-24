Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Load-shedding’s sudden big return: a warning sign for SA’s energy future

Despite mounting evidence that South Africa needs urgent energy reform, political will remains weak

24 February 2025 - 04:30 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

South Africans are no strangers to the dark, but the return of load-shedding after a brief and deceptive respite signals more than just rolling blackouts...

