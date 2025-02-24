JUSTICE MALALA | Budget fiasco undermines the credibility of Treasury, the minister and the country
The government had one job: deliver a credible budget on February 19 at 2pm. They botched it and have deeply damaged the credibility of one of the last few processes and institutions that investors and South Africans can still trust, writes Justice Malala
24 February 2025 - 04:30
Cast your mind back to former finance minister Trevor Manuel on any Budget Day (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/XWnVCO7XOniPzDDjCEfATG0YML?domain=businesslive.co.za) throughout the 2000s. The smiling minister would walk to a midmorning press conference accompanied by his deputy Jabu Moleketi, South African Revenue Services commissioner Pravin Gordhan and the National Treasury director-general and a few of his top officials. After the press conference the team would walk to the National Assembly chamber with the minister to present his budget. ..
