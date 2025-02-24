PALI LEHOHLA | ‘Uhamba nini?’ should’ve been ‘sifunda nini?’ because really, when will our leaders learn?
The Three Musketeers became useful idiots in last week’s hot mic gaffe
24 February 2025 - 04:30
Some “uhamba nini” moments can be entertaining. In a call between Risenga Maluleke, Trevor Oosterwyk and I on the one end in Pretoria, and Trevor Manuel on the other end in Cape Town, we were caught remarking: “But this is not what we promised. The minister is wrong.” Manuel, catching the discussion, said: “Pali and Risenga and that Trevor — you guys cannot even wait to close the phone,” as he laughed. Our “uhamba nini” moment was friendly fire but very instructive still...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.